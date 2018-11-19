No child was left behind during the first annual Little Miss and Mister Tallatoona pageant.
Early education program Tallatoona CAP used the event to celebrate their student body with crowns, stage time, and personalized awards for all.
Over half of the company's student body joined in the pageant, and while contestants Marley and Alex ultimately took the titles of Little Miss and Mister Tallatoona respectively, all 41 participants left with crowns and awards.
“(The mission was) to recognize all our Head Start parents and the good participation they have with Tallatoona,” center manager Dee Dee Clark shared. “There wasn't a single trait we were looking for, we just wanted to recognize all our children that are participating in our program.”
The company more than accomplished their mission.
Parents lined the venue and cheered for the kids with cameras raised, and walking with youth to the stage no doubt served as a parent-child bonding experience for many.
Titles such as 'Fashion Bug,' 'Bright Eyed,' and 'Friendly Me' were printed on sashes and draped on the students who waved and strutted across stage for a cheering crowd.
Thoroughly inclusive, the Nov. 13 event saw both English and Spanish speakers hired to read out the student's likes and aspirations, and those interested in placing their child in a similar environment still have time to register with Tallatoona CAP.
“We are open for anyone interested participating in our program,” Clark said. “We service children three, four, and five. They do have to meet certain guidelines, but registration is open in February.”
The company has many locations around Georgia, but the Polk campuses can be found at 424 N. Main St., Cedartown and 312 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart. More information about locations, signing up, and the company's history can be found at https://www.tallatoonacap.org/.
The programs goal is to assist low-income individuals and families in acquiring useful skills and knowledge, gaining new opportunities, and achieving self-sufficiency.
A non-profit, Tallatoona CAP was formed in 1967 in response to the Equal Opportunity Act and acts as a part of the War on Poverty.
Some of their services include Head Start, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Weatherization, Community Services, Food and Nutrition Services, and much more.
Those who do sign up a child with Head Start can look forward to next year's pageant, alongside the benefits of early education.
“This (the pageant) will be something we do annually,” Clark said. “We got a great response from our sponsors and the community, so I would like to say thank you to every sponsor listed on the program. We do feel like we met our goal. We had great participation from all of our parents, all of our staff from Polk Tallatoona, and all the community did awesome in helping this program be a success.”