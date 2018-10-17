Local Democrats hoping to get the word out before the election about candidates they’re supporting for office gathered recently to get busy on their efforts.
Organizers reported that on Saturday, Oct. 13, the Polk County Democratic Committee gathered for a postcard party, where attendees took up the work of addressing information out to around 500 voters ahead of the midterms.
They’re hoping to remind voters to get out to the polls during the forthcoming election either during early voting – which continues through November 2 – or on Election Day proper this year on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Each postcard also contained a handwritten note of appreciation for casting a vote.
Chairman Harold “Breezy” Gipson welcomed over 20 local Democrats and two special out-of-town guests to the party which was held in the Meeting Room at the Rockmart Library.
Anna Robinson and Randa Tuguz represented the Bartow County Democratic Committee at the celebration.
Those interested in joining the Polk County Democratic Committee may contact Mr. Gipson at 470-869-2202.