Local performers of all ages and skills are being sought this month to come out and participate and help out a local organization who is putting together a Polk’s Got Talent contest.
The local talent show will be held Saturday, January 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossview Baptist Church in Rockmart, as a fundraiser for the Mosaic Place Recovery Center in Cedartown.
Admission is $5 for those who want to come enjoy the event, and will help Mosaic Place continue offering services locally.
There are a limited number of performance slots available, so interested performers are encouraged to reserve their place as soon as possible by calling Nikki Kemp, Mosaic Place program manager, at (678) 246-4174.
No audition is required, but performers are asked to donate $10 per person to cover the cost of prizes, which will be awarded for first, second and third places.
Mosaic Place opened in Cedartown last fall and is a community for individuals in recovery to meet, interact and learn, and to enhance hope, strength, wellness and resiliency.
The facility is operated by Highland Rivers Health and provides peer support groups, 12-step programs, recovery support groups, educational sessions and linkages to other community agencies and services.