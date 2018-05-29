This past month, local and state organizations have been gathering to celebrate a group of people that without their help, many more children than already do would be living in group homes across Georgia.
Instead, these parents open up their hearts and doors to local youth in need, and a celebration of their hard work was undertaken in several forums. Among those was the Polk County Board of Commissioners, who as a group unanimously voted to proclaim Foster Parent Appreciation Month locally, and celebrate foster parents generally.
Worldview Baptist Church in Cedartown held an annual dinner for the month at their church on May 15, where State Rep. Trey Kelley continued to voice his support for foster parents in the community.
Also, during a recent event in Atlanta, some of Polk County’s own foster parents were recognized for the love they have provided to children.
Polk County Foster Parents Evan and Stevi Reeves have been chosen as Region 3 (Polk, Haralson, Floyd, Bartow, Paulding, and Douglas counties) foster parents of the year.
One foster family from the 15 DFCS (Department of Family and Children Services) regions in Georgia are chosen annually.
They were recognized on May 21st at the Atlanta Hilton by state office personnel. The Reeves have had 15 placements in the 3 years they have served as foster parents.
While they were initially approved to be a foster home for younger children , they stepped up for a teenage girl who needed to stay within the local school district and ended up being a successful placement for her. The family ensures all the children in their home are active in extracurricular activities and in the community.
They actively recruit new foster and adoptive caregivers and have already successfully recruited several teachers they work with. The Reeves have a large support system with their family, church, co-worker, and friends.
Both educators, the Reeves’ goal is to one day own and operate a special needs daycare to serve their community.
The Reeves have adopted a nine-year-old special needs child from foster care. They are also in the process of providing a forever (adoptive) home to 2 brothers with special needs.
These are just examples of the parents who open their homes to children every day, but more are needed. Robin Forston, who is in charge locally of finding people who are willing to serve as foster parents, said the need is always abundant for anyone who wishes to become a foster parent.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can contact her for more information at 404-895-5517 today, or visit fostergeorgia.com.