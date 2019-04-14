Zoryan Hendricks will always be in the record books at Rockmart High School — until at least someone faster can beat him — after he took the top spot in four different events in a recent home meet.
Hendricks set records in the triple jump by going 46-feet and one inch, then set a time of 41.97 in the third leg of the 4 x 100 relay, along with two hurdles records in the 110 and 300 events with times of 14.07 and 39.34 seconds.
The record breaking performances were enough for the boys team to secure a Polk County Track Championship in their meet against Cedartown High School last week on April 11, as well as the girls team. Overall, the event saw six new school records set on the night.
It also gave an opportunity for the school to showcase recent completed improvements to the track at Rockmart High School, which saw a resurfacing project completed to allow it to host region and non-region meets throughout the spring season.
Cedartown High School’s track surface also received a resurfacing as well, both schools getting athletic facilities repairs as part of the 2017 Education-only, Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax fund that’ll continue through 2026.