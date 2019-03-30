It wasn't easy getting around to see all the art on display at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center's "A Night with Local Artists" in 2019. The house was packed with people coming out to see what was on display.
The biggest crowd in the event's young history was seen during the March 23 event at the CPAC's Skellenger Gallery, which this year included 340 works of art on the walls and in spaces around the theater and raised money for the center, which sold at least $4,000 worth of artwork.
CPAC Director Oscar Guzman said that totals were still coming in early last week following the event, and that it would likely be some time before he knew how successful this year actually was for summer camps in theater provided by the center.
He added that 20 percent of art sales goes back toward those camps this year.
"It was a fantastic night, and we thank everyone who both showed their work and also came out to see and purchase art for making it a lot of fun," he said.
The night also saw Courtney Renee Jazz perform for art lovers, and local artist James Hill provided a painting demonstration for those who wanted to sit down and learn how to create their own pieces to hang up at home.
Among those with work up this year who was happy to get the chance to showcase his artistic eye was local Georgia Cyber Academy Senior Alan Rocha. With an eye toward macro photography, the local 4-H senior participant also takes part in the group's photography contest, and helps out when pictures are needed as well.
As he stood by his photographs, Rocha got to hear the positive comments on his work, which brought on a smile.
Those interested in artwork from the show that might still be for sale and more can contact the CPAC by e-mailing oguzman@cedartownshows.com.