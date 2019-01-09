What would a potential Polk County Agriculture Center look like? It’s a question that one local artist was posed and provided an answer for in the past weeks.
Susan Waters, who created the nativity scene on display at the Rockmart Art Gallery during November and December, provided her talents again to giving a visual inspiration for what could be for a center.
The rendering is part of an ongoing effort by Glenn and Laura Robinson along with other citizens and a newly formed board to build an Agriculture Education Center in the middle of the county to provide a space and equipment for a variety of agriculture-related needs.
Robinson commissioned the rendering as part of an ongoing campaign to get public and private assistance for the project. Waters was sought to imagine what the building would look like based on what other facilities around the area.
The Robinsons shared the rendering in recent weeks along with other groups during a Region 1 commission meeting in Polk County. They hope to continue to solicit support from local officials for help with construction costs.
The center -- proposed to the county commission in previous work sessions and the focus of a University of Georgia study – would seek to provide an agriculture education and show spaces for individuals of all ages and groups. They even seek to provide cannery equipment for public use to help save what’s been grown locally.
Cost estimates initially for a 28,000 square foot facility are according to a University of Georgia study commissioned by the county at somewhere around $1.5 million for construction, and more for upkeep.
When the study was discussed by the County Commission back during their October 2018 work session, the board sought further discussion in future meetings to figure out where funds might potentially be found.
Fish Creek is the target area for the proposed agriculture education center.
Until such a project gets underway, Polk County’s youth will have their own opportunities at Rockmart High School as the new semester starts.
The Agriculture Education Center on the campus is nearly completed, and soon will offer local youth opportunities to learn about animal sciences, have a show arena and banquet hall, and classroom and kitchen space. The project was paid for through the 2017 Education-only Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax fund approved by voters that is also funding several other improvements in school campuses.