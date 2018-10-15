Life Matters Outreach held their third annual banquet on the evening of October 9, hosted by Second Baptist Church of Cedartown.
Nearly 200 were in attendance and the meal was provided by Vickie’s Country Cooking.
The banquet highlighted the work they have accomplished over the last year, as well as, shared their vision for the future.
The evening featured personal stories from clients whose lives have been touched through the services offered at LMO.
For 17 years LMO has supported families in Polk and Haralson Counties through the services they offer. While confidential pregnancy testing is their more well-known service, it is just one of many services they provide.
LMO offers free “earn as you learn” parenting classes covering a range of both pregnancy and parenting topics. As parents attend classes they earn points that can be cashed in at LMO’s baby boutique.
One client had this to say: “Coming to LMO every week I’ve been able to learn more about potty training, breast-feeding, and being a better parent and person. I’ve gotten things for my kids from clothing and diapers to potty chairs and diaper bags. I am so thankful for finding LMO and the wonderful people who volunteer here.”
Another client said it this way, “I not only received help with necessary baby items that I needed, but I also gained knowledge about being a better parent. … I am so thankful to have a place to go where I can earn points to get the items I need and also learn things to help me parent my precious boys.”
LMO also knows the vital role that a father plays in the lives of his children, so they offers a fatherhood program to help empower men and give them the information and resources to be better fathers and to take a more active role in the lives of their children.
One LMO client summed it up this way: “We are so grateful in so many ways for everything Life Matters Outreach has done for our family. In fact, Life Matters Outreach is our second family.”
The evening spoke of LMO’s vision for the future.
The center is currently in the process of converting over to a limited medical clinic and they hope to soon start offering limited prenatal ultrasounds. Through a grant from Georgia Baptist Healthcare Ministry Foundation they have received a new ultrasound machine and are currently seeking the necessary medical personnel to enable them to offer that valuable service to young women in this community.
Through the generous donations from the night’s festivities and local business sponsors; additional funds were raise that will help to further the work of Life Matters Outreach. Center Director Heather Blackmon expresses a heart-felt appreciation to those who had any part in making the evening a tremendous success.
LMO is a nonprofit pregnancy center located at 134 E. Fairmount Ave., Cedartown, GA 30125.
Those with questions about services offered or ways to help they can be contacted by phone (770-749-8911) or email lmoutreach@gmail.com.