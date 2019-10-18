The American Cancer Society cites statistics that indicate approximately 1 in 8 women will be found to have breast cancer during their lifetime. Almost 270,000 of those women will receive their diagnosis this year alone.
There is a broad spectrum of risk factors that contribute to breast cancer. Many of those, like diet, exercise and alcohol use, are controllable. Two that are not are gender and age. As women get older, their chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer increase, making annual mammograms more important than ever.
When should you have a mammogram?
Mammograms help us find and diagnose breast cancer early, while there are still treatment options available. Women who are 40 years old or older should have an annual mammogram, even if there are no signs or risk factors for breast cancer present. Annual mammograms are also recommended for women who exhibit symptoms or who have a higher risk of diagnoses. These risk factors include a family history of breast cancer.
Why are mammograms important?
It isn’t an understatement to say that mammograms save lives. We have had the good fortune to help a large number of women receive treatment and go on to live happy, healthy lives after their mammogram indicated they were positive for breast cancer. That’s because mammograms help us find tumors long before they can be found by self-examination. Finding those tumors while they are still small makes it easier to treat and hopefully cure the cancer.
Additionally, annual mammograms contribute to women’s piece of mind. As we mentioned, 1 in 8 women will receive a diagnosis of breast cancer. That means 7 of 8 will find out that they are not positive for breast cancer. Knowing that you aren’t will help you rest much easier than not being tested and having to wonder.
Women with denser breast tissue can benefit from 3D Mammography like that which will soon be available in Polk County at Polk Medical Center. 3D technology makes it easier for technologists and radiologists to read the mammograms, allowing us to be even more responsive to our patients’ needs.
What happens if my mammogram indicates a problem?
The first thing to remember is that, just because a mammogram isn’t normal, that does not necessarily mean that you have breast cancer. It’s likely that your doctor will request a biopsy if your mammogram shows a potential problem. The breast tissue sampled in the biopsy will be tested to see if it is cancerous. If it’s found to be cancerous, a personalized treatment plan will be developed.
What can I do to lower my risk?
There are certainly steps you can take to lessen the risk of developing breast cancer. For starters, it’s important to eat healthy and to stay active. Women who are overweight or obese, particularly after menopause, have a higher risk of a breast cancer diagnosis. A healthy diet and regular moderate exercise will help keep those extra pounds off and lower that risk. Thankfully, those two steps will help you improve your overall health, even beyond the risk of breast cancer.
Another step you can take is to limit your alcohol intake. Studies consistently show that a woman’s risk for developing breast cancer increases in step with the amount of alcohol that is consumed.
One of the mantras we live by at both Polk Medical Center and at The Breast Center at Floyd is that knowledge is power. The more you know about your own body, as well as the steps you can take to limit risk, the more likely you are to avoid a diagnosis. There are those factors, such as genetics, that are beyond our control, which is why monthly self-exams and annual clinical exams are so important.
Join us as we Say Know to Breast Cancer, not only in October, but all year long.