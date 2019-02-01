For some of us, a visit to a doctor’s office is one of the more stressful things we can do, but it doesn’t have to be. Your provider is there to help and would love to be viewed as a partner in your pursuit of a healthier life.
With that in mind, an annual wellness visit is the ideal time to check in with your doctor about the best ways to take care of your health. There are some simple steps you can take that will help prepare you for your visit and ease the anxiety that may be present:
Write down your questions in advance
Bring the list with you. This ensures that you don’t forget to mention something important.
Record Your Visit
Most smart phones have the ability to record your conversation with your doctor, so ask if it’s OK to record the visit. It can be helpful to go back and listen again to the doctor’s recommendations when you have time to think more clearly.
Bring someone with you
You can ask a loved one to sit in on the visit with you. Your friend or relative can serve as an advocate and may have questions or observations that can help you get the best medical care.
Bring your health records
Bring copies of your personal health records. This is important if this is your first visit or if it’s been a while since you saw this doctor. Let your doctor know about any other health care providers you see. You might also want to bring information about the health of your close family members. Certain diseases and conditions run in families. For example, if a brother, sister, parent or adult child has been diagnosed with heart disease, diabetes or cancer, your doctor may want to add that information to your file.
Bring a list of your medications and supplements
Let your doctor know what medicines you take each day. Make sure to include vitamins, herbal remedies, homeopathic remedies, teas, supplements and prescription medications from all doctors you see. If it’s too much for you to write down, bring them all in a paper bag to show your doctor.
Talk about any changes you’re experiencing
Mention any new sensations, signs or symptoms that you’ve been having. You should also bring up any significant changes in your life, such as the death of a loved one, retirement or a change in lifestyle. These might have an impact on your health. Even difficult topics, such as changes in sex or bathroom habits, can and should be discussed with your doctor.
Ask about your numbers
This is a good time to check in on your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, weight, body mass index, heart rate and any other “numbers” that your doctor has been watching. Ask what you need to do to keep these measurements in healthy ranges.
Ask about screenings
Certain health screenings, such as those for the prostate, breast and colon, are recommended for older adults. If your doctor doesn’t mention them, ask whether you should be screened during this visit or in the next few years.
Discuss any changes in your abilities
Sometimes it’s hard to face the changes that come with aging, but bringing them up early may help your doctor treat them more effectively. If you’re having problems with daily activities for any reason, such as pain in your joints, memory problems or difficulty seeing clearly, let your doctor know.
Honest communication is key to getting the most out of any visit with a health care provider. The more prepared you are going in, the easier that communication becomes and the easier it is to partner with your provider in your health journey.
Tifani Kinard is the Hospital Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer at Polk Medical Center.