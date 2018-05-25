If there is a theme that has carried through each of these weekly columns, it’s that the path toward a healthy lifestyle is one of patience and consistency. Measured efforts can lead to long-term results.
For instance, by adopting these heart-healthy habits over the next 12 weeks, you can help reduce your heart disease risk and live a longer and healthier life.
Week 1: Commit to getting fit. The American Heart Association reports that a large number of deaths each year result from net getting regular physical activity. Try to start exercising three times a week. Be sure to check with your doctor first if you haven’t been exercising regularly. Build to 150 minutes weekly of moderate activity. The more you can exercise, the greater the benefit to your health.
Week 2: Stop smoking. You can have the most positive impact on your heart health by quitting smoking. It’s also one of the hardest changes to make, so sign up for a smoking cessation program. If you don’t smoke, make an effort to avoid secondhand smoke. Being around smoke can increase your risk for heart disease.
Week 3: Eat less fat. Fat is the most concentrated form of energy and calories. Cutting back on fat helps you lose weight and reduces your risk for heart disease and some forms of cancer.
Week 4: Limit how much saturated fat you eat. Lowering the amount of saturated fat in your diet is one of the best ways to lower your cholesterol. Saturated fats are a main contributor to heart disease. These fats are usually solid at room temperature, such as butter, lard and animal fats.
Week 5: Reduce your cholesterol. This week, try to reduce your daily cholesterol to 200 mg. All animal products contain cholesterol. For the healthiest choices, pick fish and skinless chicken instead of fatty cuts of red meat. They contain much less choles-terol.
Week 6: Eat less salt. The average American age 2 or older has twice the recom-mended amount of sodium per day. Most sodium comes from salt added during food processing. Salt added at the table and in cooking is only a small portion of the total sodium that Americans consume. The American Heart Association recommends that all Americans limit their sodium intake to 2,400 mg per day. Leave the saltshaker off the table and eat fewer processed foods.
Week 7: Eat more fiber. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains contain dietary fiber. De-pending on your recommended daily calories, work up to 3 – 5 ounces of whole grains, 2 cups of fruits and 3 cups of vegetables each day. Drink more fluids to avoid constipa-tion. High-fiber foods help keep cholesterol in check.
Week 8: De-stress. Stress increases your risk for heart disease and speeds its pro-gression. People who are constantly angry or stressed have higher rises in blood pres-sure than people who aren’t. This constant unrest can damage the heart. Be aware of stress and find ways to control it.
Week 9: Become a savvy grocery shopper. Most foods include important nutrition information on their labels. Paying attention to these numbers will help make sure you eat healthfully.
Week 10: Find a new activity. This week, try a new sport or activity you enjoy. You might enjoy water-walking, circuit training, inline skating or slide aerobics.
Week 11: Know what’s on the menu. When you eat out, try to eat as well as you do at home. Ask your server how food is prepared. Avoid cream sauces, cheese sauces and fried foods. Choose broiled, steamed or stir-fried dishes.
Week 12: Eat breakfast every day. Everyone needs energy first thing in the morning, yet many people skip breakfast. Plan ahead and have healthy foods ready to go.
Twelve weeks is not a long time, but consistent healthy behaviors during that time, can lead to a lifetime of benefit.
Tifani Kinard is the chief nursing officer at Polk Medical Center.