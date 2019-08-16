While students take many tests during the school year, there are two tests that can help them succeed in any subject: a vision and a hearing test.
Vision Testing
Monitoring your child’s ability to see is an important part of the health of your growing child. More than one in twenty preschoolers have a vision problem that can lead to vision loss if not treated. One in four school-aged children have some type of vision problem. Without proper screening, vision problems may go unnoticed. A visual screening can help identify children who may need additional eye examinations.
Vision screening should start by four years of age. A mature 3-year-old can also be tested using a modified age appropriate vision screening. It is recommended that children five years and older have an annual visual screening by their doctor and eye examinations as necessary.
Specific tests and charts may be used to measure both near and distant vision. For preschoolers, these charts may consist of pictures or stories instead of letters of the alphabet.
Schedule a vision screening by contacting your family physician. If you don’t have one, locate a primary care physician who treats children.
Hearing Testing
Nearly one out of five children ages twelve to nineteen may have a hearing problem. The all too common practice of listening to loud music with headphones or earbuds can gradually affect hearing. Other activities such as using a lawn mower, playing in band at school or talking on a cell phone could damage hearing, too.
It can sometimes be hard to determine if your child has hearing loss. Some possible signs include turning up the volume on the television too loud or not following directions. If you think your child may have hearing loss, talk with your child’s doctor about a hearing test. In general, children receive a screening before entering school, but hearing loss can happen at any time.
A hearing screening for a children three years and older involves a test that uses a machine that produces sounds at different volumes and pitches in your child’s ears. The child usually wears some type of earphones. The child is simply asked to respond in some way when the tone is heard in the earphone.
As with vision screenings, you can schedule a hearing screening by contacting your family physician. If you don’t have one, a primary care who treats children should be able to help.