It’s not often in life that we get to wipe the slate clean and make a new start. For students, however, that opportunity comes around every year.
The first day of school provides a chance to reset. It’s an opportunity to begin new routines that can lead to great success. It’s not just about readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic either. By teaching kids some important healthy habits, parents can help make school and health a priority during the school year.
Here are some great tips on how to do that:
Schedule medical exams and vaccines
It’s a good idea to make sure your student has a regular check-up, eye exam and dental cleaning before the school begins. If your child is enrolled in school, check with your family physician or pediatrician about state vaccination requirements.
Be sure your child has necessary medications
If your child has a severe allergy or a chronic illness like asthma or diabetes, be sure to have enough medication on hand. Also be sure that the school has all necessary health forms.
Get some rest
Sleep is a vital component of a healthy lifestyle. A good night’s rest not only benefits your child’s physical and emotional health, it also contributes to how well they do in school.
Begin the day with a healthy breakfast
Yes, it’s hard to get going in the morning, but a balanced breakfast should never be sacrificed in an effort to get out the door on time. A meal of low-fat protein and complex carbohydrates has been shown to be important for brain function. Plus, a healthy breakfast helps all of us maintain a steady level of energy throughout the day.
Wash up and keep the germs to yourself
Hand washing is one of the most important tools we can use to prevent the spread of illness, both in the classroom and at home. Teach your child to wash their hands before they eat, after using the bathroom and after sneezing or blowing their nose. Following that advice will decrease the risk of getting sick, as well as the possibility of infecting others.
Help them also understand the importance of not touching their eyes and refraining from sharing cups or other utensils with friends.
Keep the afternoons healthy
Remember that incredible feeling of hunger at the end of the school day? That’s not uncommon. Kids expend a great deal of energy during the day and are ready to replenish when they get home. Don’t make the mistake of sacrificing good nutrition for convenience. Instead, take care of the hunger pangs with healthy and handy fruit or vegetable slices.
Never stop communicating
A school year can bring on a variety of emotions for students, not to mention parents and teachers too. Excitement and anxiety are all normal responses to starting something new. Talk to your child about how they feel and don’t hesitate to contact the school with any issues or concerns.