With daily temperatures in the 90s and humidity to match, Polk County summers aren’t always optimal to begin a running program, particularly if you’re taking to the track or the trails for the first time. Fall is a different story. With October looming, we should start seeing cooler temperatures, making it a great time to lace up those running shoes.
Running is a great way to combat many of the health conditions plaguing Polk County, such as obesity and heart disease. Running helps address those conditions and others because it is still a great aerobic workout that can burn fat and reduce stress.
Running has long been seen as an excellent way to improve your health. It helps increase HDL, or good, cholesterol; it improves balance and coordination; it is a great way to lose weight and it helps strengthen bones. Additionally, running lowers your risk for heart disease and diabetes and helps you sleep better. To make it better, nearly anyone can run, at any age, and many people make it a lifetime habit.
In general, you can ease into a running program on your own. However, if you are a smoker, have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or problems with your hips, legs or feet, it’s wise to check with a health care provider first. That’s also a good idea if you are older than 40, especially if you have not exercised for a while. If you are obese, you may want to try a less demanding type of exercise first, like walking or swimming, because running puts extra stress on your muscles and joints.
If you’re ready to give it a shot, it’s best to start slowly and not push your body too hard. Be patient and remember that it may take a while to get into shape and achieve the performance level of experienced runners. Everyone is different, and your progress will depend on your fitness level and energy.
Before getting started, you’ll want to buy a good pair of athletic shoes to help you cover ground comfortably and avoid injury. Shoes don’t have to be expensive, but they should have a flexible sole, solid heel support and good shock absorption.
Warm up before you run, by walking for a short period first. If you are a beginning runner, try walking and gradually add some jogging to your routine. If you can comfortably talk while running, you are running at a good beginner’s pace.
Choosing a safe running area is important. It’s best to start out on flat, soft ground instead of concrete. To avoid injury, don’t run too far or too fast too soon. Even with slow, easy exercise, it is normal to have small aches and pains at first. These will lessen as your muscles, bones and joints get stronger. You can treat most minor injuries with rest and ice. See your health care provider if you have pain that does not go away within a reasonable amount of time. You may also want to take rest days to help your body fully recover from the impact of running.
It’s important to listen to your body. If running results in pain or discomfort, try changing your running habits or stop and rest for several days. See your health care provider if the pain lasts.
Finally, although running burns calories and improves endurance and cardiovascular fitness, it is not as good at improving flexibility and strength. For these benefits, add other types of exercise into your routine like swimming, bicycling and lifting weights. A combination of activities will improve your overall fitness and reduce your risk for injury.
Running can even give you a chance to get to know your neighbors and build community as you set out on the path together. Health walks, fun runs and 5ks are a great place to do that and there are a number of them scheduled throughout the fall. If you’re looking for a good place to start, join us for the Rotary Riverwalk 5k Run on October 20 at 8 a.m. This run, sponsored by Polk Medical Center, begins at the Silver Comet Trailhead in Rockmart and takes you along scenic Euharlee Creek. Follow Polk Medical Center and Polk County Rotary on Facebook for more information. Happy trails!
Laurie Thompson is an athletic trainer at Floyd-Polk Medical Center.