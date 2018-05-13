One of the best things in life is that early morning stretch right as you wake up and begin your day. And, the best thing about it is it feels really good and is really good for you.
Why the Need?
Flexibility is a crucial part of any effort to get healthy and stay that way. A regular stretching routine increases circulation and elasticity, while also strengthening muscles and developing maximum range of motion in our joints.
Without that flexibility, muscles can become weak and stiff, putting us at risk for pain, strains and damage to our muscles. For example, when tight, unprepared muscles are called into action, the sudden exertion they undergo can cause damage. Long, flexible muscles can better handle the sudden stretching much better, providing better protection for joints and improving balance.
How to Start?
A stretching program that includes your calves, hamstrings (back of thighs), quadriceps (front of thighs), shoulders, back and neck will be help with mobility. A daily stretching routine is good. If that proves impossible, set a goal of at least four days a week.
If you would like to develop a more advanced stretching routine, a physical therapist can assess your current strength and flexibility and help you put together a plan that best suits your fitness level.
What are the Do’s and Don’ts?
Here are a few tips to get the most out of a stretching program:
Do’s
Warm up before stretching. Research has shown that stretching cold muscles can actually be harmful. Five to 10 minutes of light activity will warm up those muscles and decrease the risk of injury. A quick walk should do the trick.
Hold each stretch. Be deliberate about each stretch, holding them for 15-30 seconds. This allows the muscles to lengthen slowly.
Stretch throughout the day. Many of us find ourselves sitting at a desk every day.
Sitting places our joints at extreme angles.
Regular stretch breaks decrease the risk of aches and pains.
Don’ts
Bounce during a stretch. Bouncing while stretching actually shortens the muscle, increasing the risk of injury. A slow, controlled stretch lengthens the muscle, increasing flexibility and offering better protection for our joints.
Stretch until the point of pain. It’s normal to feel mild tightness or tension while stretching, but nothing more than that. Pain is an indicator that the muscle is being overstretched.
Hold your breath. Relaxed, easy breathing reduces muscle tension, allowing for a more thorough stretch. Holding your breath serves the opposite purpose, rendering the routine ineffective.
As with any form of activity, don’t expect rapid dramatic results. Be patient and allow yourself to make steady, but gradual gains. As we’ve said before, health and fitness is a lifetime journey and, the more patient and consistent you are, the longer that journey will last.
Sean Burrows works the sidelines of local sporting events at Rockmart High School as a Floyd Certified Athletic Trainer.