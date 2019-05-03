Let’s face it, for most of us, going to the doctor falls pretty far down on the list of things we love to do. Few of us jump out of the bed in the mornings excited to go in for a checkup.
Even still, there are certain situations that you won’t want to ignore, no matter how much you would like to. Please make it a point to see your physician right away if you experience any of the following symptoms:
Severe abdominal or chest pain
Intense and ongoing pain in either of these regions could be an indicator of an underlying issue that requires a doctor’s immediate attention. Discomfort in the abdomen could be related to gallstones, while chest pain could be an indicator of heart attack or coronary disease.
Persistent high fever
The body naturally uses fever as a means to fight off infection. While this is usually the case, should your temperature move above 103 degrees or if the fever that sticks around for more than three days, see your doctor. Persistent, high fevers could be the result of a more serious infection.
Sudden unexplained weight loss
A rapid, unexplained drop in weight could indicate diabetes, depression or a thyroid condition, among other things. A general guideline to follow is to consult your physician if you lose more than 10 percent of your body weight in a six-month period without any intentional change to your physical activity or eating habits.
Shortness of breath
There are normal causes of shortness of breath, such as strenuous exercise, obesity and extreme temperatures. If none of these has occurred, yet you are still having trouble breathing, see your doctor, especially if the symptoms develop quickly. Severe shortness of breath could be an indicator of asthma, bronchitis or another condition.
Confusion or mood swings
There are a variety of conditions that could cause sudden changes in mood and/or confusion. These symptoms could point to mental health issues or to physical conditions, such as an infection or an adverse reaction to medication. Irregular sleep patterns could also develop as a symptom.
Possibility of concussion
If you have taken a blow to the head, be alert for potential symptoms of concussion. These may include difficulty focusing, headache, irritability and changes in sleep pattern. If any of these develop, see your physician right away.
Cold worsens
It isn’t always easy to know when to go to the doctor for a cold, but there are some good signs to look out for. Persistent congestion could lead to a sinus infection if left untreated. Headaches, fever, severe fatigue and ongoing aches and pains are all indicators of the flu. If these are present, it’s best to see your doctor right away. That is also the case if you experience shortness of breath or difficulty swallowing. Those conditions could point to something more than just a case of the common cold.
While this list isn’t all encompassing, it does offer a good place to start. Best practice is to make an appointment to see your doctor anytime a condition seems out of the ordinary. No one knows your body better than yourself so if your instinct tells you something more is at play, don’t hesitate to get checked out.