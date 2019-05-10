Any conversation about living well seems to naturally center around physical health. There’s good reason for that. Eating well and being active are both critical components in the pursuit of a healthy life. There’s a third equally important part of the equation, and that’s emotional well-being.
Research consistently shows that there is a link between a positive state of mind and physical health. People who are emotionally healthy generally have lower blood pressure, healthier weight and a lower risk of heart disease. Additionally, they are better able to manage their thoughts and behaviors and are better equipped to cope with the challenges life can bring. The good news is that, as with physical health, there are steps that we can take to strengthen our mental and emotional wellness.
These practical tips from the National Institute of Mental Health can help us all manage our level of stress:
Recognize the Signs of Stress
There are some obvious signs that stress is having a negative impact. These include difficulty sleeping, increased use of alcohol or other mind- or mood-altering substances, being easily angered, feelings of depression and low energy.
Talk to Your Doctor or Health Care Provider
If any of these symptoms persist, get proper health care.
Get Regular Exercise
Exercise doesn’t have to be expensive, painful or difficult. Just 30 minutes per day of walking can help boost your mood and reduce stress.
Try a Relaxing Activity
Be sure to take time to relax. Prayer, meditation, yoga or other gentle exercises are all great ways to reduce stress. Another good practice is to unplug from devices and instead use the time to read a book, play a game, build a puzzle or enjoy a good conversation with friends.
Set Goals and Priorities
A long to-do list can be the enemy of emotional and mental well-being, but it doesn’t have to be. Make a list of all that you need to complete and then prioritize what has to be done right away and what can wait. Work through the list based on those priorities and be sure to scratch through items as they’re completed. This will give you a strong sense of accomplishment and will leave you with a more manageable list as you begin the next day. Also, don’t be afraid to say no to new tasks if they are pushing you into overload.
Stay Connected
Positive relationships can be critical to a healthy state of mind. Build connections with people who are able to offer emotional and other support. To reduce stress, don’t hesitate to ask for help from friends, family and religious or community organizations.
Finally, it’s important to point out that being emotionally healthy does not mean you are happy all the time. It just means you are aware of your emotions and can deal with them. Emotionally healthy people aren’t immune to stress, anger, and sadness, but they are better equipped to manage them and aren’t afraid to ask for help when necessary. Don’t neglect this very important factor in your quest to live well.