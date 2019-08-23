It’s that time of year when night skies across the country will be lit up with the glow of stadium lights as local heroes take the field.
No game will be bigger than the one that takes place in Cedartown on Friday, August 23 when the Dogs welcome Rockmart for their annual cross-county grudge match.
In recent years, it has become difficult to have a conversation about football at any level without also acknowledging the risk of concussion. And, football players aren’t the only ones at risk under those Friday night lights. As cheerleading has become more and more acrobatic, the dangers of concussion have also risen.
Great strides have been made in efforts to increase awareness of these risks, but no amount of preparedness or protective measures will completely eliminate the risk. Parent, coaches and teachers have to be more observant than ever, always watching for signs that an athlete may have suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put together an excellent fact sheet that explains exactly what a concussion is and what signs or symptoms parents should be looking out for:
What Is a Concussion?
A concussion is a type of brain injury caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move quickly back and forth. This fast movement can cause the brain to bounce around or twist in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching and damaging the brain cells.
How Can I Help Keep My Teens Safe?
You can help lower your athlete’s chances of getting a concussion or other serious brain injury by helping create a culture of safety for the team:
♦ Work with coaches to teach ways to lower the chances of getting a concussion.
♦ Emphasize the importance of reporting concussions and taking time to recover from one.
♦ Ensure that your student follows their coach’s rules for safety and the rules of the sport.
How Can I Spot a Possible Concussion?
Teens who show or report one or more of the signs and symptoms listed below—or simply say they just “don’t feel right” after a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or body—may have a concussion or other serious brain injury.
♦ Headache or pressure in the head
♦ Appears dazed or stunned.
♦ Confusion or problems with memory or concentration.
♦ Moves clumsily.
♦ Answers questions slowly.
♦ Loses consciousness.
♦ Shows mood, behavior, or personality changes.
♦ Can’t recall events prior to or after a hit or fall.
♦ Has nausea or vomiting
♦ Bothered by light or noise
What Should I Do If My Teen Has a Possible Concussion?
As a parent, if you think your teen may have a concussion, you should:
1. Remove your teen from play.
2. Keep your teen out of play the day of the injury. Your teen should be seen by a health care provider and only return to play with permission from a health care provider who is experienced in evaluating for concussion.
3. Ask your teen’s health care provider for written instructions on helping your teen return to school. You can give the instructions to your teen’s school nurse and teacher(s) and return-to-play instructions to the coach and/or athletic trainer.
It’s important to remember that neither you nor a coach should attempt to judge the severity of the injury yourself. Only a health care provider should assess a teen for a possible concussion. Floyd provides athletic trainers for both Rockmart and Cedartown who are onsite for games and can help provide immediate assessment of an injury, but some symptoms may not show up for hours or days. A teen’s return to school and sports should be a gradual process that is carefully managed and monitored by a health care provider.