Live Oak Baptist Church is inviting the community to come out and enjoy dinner while helping a good cause this weekend.
Pastor Anthony Osborn and the congregation invites the community to come out and take part in their latest pinto bean fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pinto, lima and navy beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, slaw, onion and desserts.
Dinner goers will be gathering in the fellowship hall for the event. Proceeds from the event along with additional donations are going toward the Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry, specifically to cover the cost of shipping shoe boxes to children around the world.
The church is located at 150 Live Oak Road, Aragon. Turn beside Burton's Store on Highway 101 to get there.