Join Live Oak Baptist Church for upcoming nights of fun all to help a powerful cause in early November.
The Aragon-based church is once again holding its annual shoebox packing party for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., and refreshments will be served to attendees.
The various items and gifts will be provided, but the church is asking for willing workers to help fill the boxes for children up to age 14.
Their goal is to fill at least 932 boxes.
Those interested need only show up at 150 Live Oak Road on the day of the event.
More information is available by calling Anthony Osborb at 770-241-2961 or Wanda Knight at 770-748-6279.
The church is also hosting a Pinto Bean Fundraiser to support the event.
On Nov. 3, from 5 through 7 p.m., locals are invited to stop by and dine on pintos, Lima beans, navy beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, slaw, onion, and desserts.
All proceeds will go towards the shipping costs for the shoeboxes. Donations will also be accepted.