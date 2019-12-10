Antioch's Live Nativity

This weekend, the congregation at Antioch Baptist Church invites the community to come take part in a celebration of the Christmas season. 

Their drive-thru Live Nativity is taking place on Saturday and Sunday nights, Dec. 14 and 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Camp Antioch at 3900 Antioch Road between Cedartown and Rockmart. 

Participants can get in free, but they're asking for a love donation or bringing along a canned food item to help those in need during the holidays. 

Those who want more information can visit AntiochCedartown.com

