Celebrate the holidays and help those in need by visiting the Antioch Baptist and Collard Valley Baptist live drive-thru nativity on Sunday, December 16 from 3 through 8 p.m. at 3900 Antioch Rd.
The groups are offering free admission to anyone that brings a canned food item or love offering, and since donations will be given to those in need at a later time, those interested in stopping by should make sure to bring non-perishables.
“We'll have camels, donkeys, sheep, cows- all kinds of animals you would actually see at the nativity during the birth of Christ,” Antioch Baptist Church Pastor and Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon shared. “There's free admission for everyone with a canned food donation or love offering, and that'll be used to feed Polk County.”
Drive-thru nativity scenes typically feature actors and sets for numerous different scenes, and guests are invited to casually pass through as the stories unfold around them.
The trip through the entire venue means patrons will have seen everything from the traveling wise men to the scene of Jesus lying in the manger with Joseph and Mary.
“You'll get to drive through, there'll be music playing, it'll be lit up, we'll have live actors from both churches there, and we would love for everybody to come out and visit our nativity,” Blackmon said.
More information about the involved churches can be found at https://www.facebook.com/antiochcedartown/ and https://www.facebook.com/collardvalleybaptistchurch/.