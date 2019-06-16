The metal bats have been ringing and the crowds roaring with each hit over at the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center in Cedartown for the past two weekends, where youth from around the area came to play in two different age groups.
The Bulldogs definitely had a field day during their first outing for the 10-year and younger division all star games, and won a 26-1 game on June 15 to advance into play Sunday after press time and through until Monday and Tuesday.
Cedartown on Friday past put up a 16-2 win over Winston in the tournament as they entered the single elimination round of play. They entered the single elimination tournament as a second seed on their home fields heading into press time on Sunday. If they won over a 13th seed in the bracket, they won’t have to play again until Tuesday after press time at 6 p.m.
It was just the latest outing for baseball teams in Polk County. Over the weekend of June 8, Cedartown’s 7-year and under team played against Powder Springs and Tallapoosa in the tournament held despite wet conditions across the state.
The all-stars in the 7-and-under group from Winston beat out Tallapoosa 8-4 to be the district all-star champs for 2019.
Cedartown Youth Baseball league members noted that out of their Dizzy Dean district all star games across the state, Cedartown’s was the only baseball diamonds that saw any play happen between June 7 and June 9.
Bert Wood’s fields weren’t the only ones in the area busy this past weekend. Villa Rica hosted the 12-and-under all stars from Cedartown, and Temple hosted the 8-and-under all star team as well. Last week also saw 6-and-under all star players at Fairplay.
The 8-and-under all stars won their first pool game of the weekend 11-9 over Bremen and followed that up on Saturday with a 17-9 win over Paulding County. They headed into play on Sunday after press time against Bowdon as a fourth seed in the single elimination brackets.