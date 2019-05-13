Teams across Polk County gathered over the weekend to play in the Polk County championships in Rockmart for little league play.
The Nathan Dean Sports Complex hosted local youth for the games on May 11, and it wasn’t just a chance for the youth to show off what they’ve learned through the season. It was also a time to honor those who make sure they get to games.
Youth from teams handed out roses to their mothers ahead of play on Saturday as a tribute to their hard work off the field for local players.
Among the winners this past weekend were the Hot Rods from Cedartown, who took a 5-2 win over the Angels from Rockmart. Also playing was Cedartown #4 vs. the Rockmart Red Sox and Cedartown #4 vs. the Rockmart Braves. Scores weren’t immediately available for those games at press time over the weekend.