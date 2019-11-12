A chance to provide input on what an expansion of Mosaic Place's services to Rockmart could look like is happening this evening.
Organizers from Mosaic Place are seeking to have a public discussion and guidance on how to move forward in service expansion in Polk County with a an emphasis on what they can do to duplicate their success already seen in Cedartown.
Mosaic Place officials plan to meet at Crossview Church at 510 N. Piedmont Ave. from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss how Rockmart can benefit from having its own Addiction Recovery Support Center locally. A meal is being provided as well for those who come to take part.
Nikki Kemp, program manager for Mosaic Place, said the hope is to extend the services to the Rockmart community a couple of days a week.
Those interested in taking part in the listening session and offering their thoughts on addiction recovery services coming to Rockmart can email lydiagoodson@highlandrivers.org to RSVP and receive more information.