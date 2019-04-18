Beginning on May 1, 2019, Tallatoona will begin accepting appointments for the cooling (electric bill) assistance program.
An appointment can be scheduled via the website or by calling the appointment line. Homebound Households can request a homebound appointment by calling the appointment line only.
Families who qualify will receive either $350.00 or $400.00 toward their electric bill. It is not necessary that your bill be in disconnection status to receive assistance.
An appointment for cooling assistance does not guarantee processing or payment. Approvals and payments are made when and if funds are received. Please continue to pay on your bill.
Appointments are scheduled on a first-come first-served basis. Please DO NOT walk-in to your local Tallatoona office for an office for an appointment; your local office cannot schedule appointments.
Tallatoona CAP's LIHEAP Cooling Assistance program services Bartow, Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, and Polk Counties. Call 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 (toll free for 706 area codes) for more.