A lighter agenda is expected for the Polk County Board of Education's work and community input session this evening at the central office, with much of the night's focus on discussing and approving bids.
Among the bidding the board will have to consider is whether to accept the highest bids on several items that have been put up for sale, including 10 different buses that have been pulled from service transporting students.
Out of the 10, four of the buses have gone without a bid and will likely stay in the surplus stock for the time being. The other six 72 passenger buses will be going for between $800 and $1,200. PSD is also putting several items salvaged from their conversion of a house. Those include cabinets, doors, shutters, a lot of ceiling fans and a natural gas wall heating unit.
Board members are also set to discuss and approve repairs to the Cedartown High School roof and heating and air units, as well as their annual purchase of paper for use during the upcoming school year.
Polk School District officials will also use the June 4 meeting to honor the Northside Science Olympiad team for their participation in their first state event.
The Board of Education gathers at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room at the PSD Central Office at 612 S. College St. in Cedartown. They'll be back in session for their June 11 meeting, with so far only two action items on the agenda for next week's session.