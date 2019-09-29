Polk locals still have time to take advantage of the various events being offered at the Rockmart and Cedartown library branches, and whether you need a book, a computer, or simply something fun to do, consider yourself covered.
Those in Cedartown can look forward to upcoming events such as a story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, a computer class at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, and a showing of “Legend of the Guardians” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5,
All of the events are free to attend, and sign-ups for events such as the computer class can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown. Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using the internet can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cedartown Library also has various resources such as quiet study areas and meeting rooms, and for those in need of technology, there are computers, printers, fax machines, and more.
Additional information about the library and it’s events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.