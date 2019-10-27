There’s still around a week left for locals to take part in the various events being scheduled at Polk’s local libraries.
New activities will be planned next month, so October will be the last chance to join the fun at the Cedartown branch in celebrating all things scary until next year.
Upcoming events include a Halloween story time session on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. and a pumpkin craft later that day at 4 p.m., another pumpkin crafting session and story time on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m., and a computer class on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.,
All of the events are free to attend, and sign-ups for activities such as the computer class can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown.
Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using the internet can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday. The book sale will also run during these hours from
The Cedartown Library also has various resources such as quiet study areas and meeting rooms, and for those in need of technology, there are computers, printers, fax machines, and more. Additional information about the library and it’s events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.