PINES has reached its 20th anniversary, and to celebrate, Georgia citizens are being invited to design a library card that demonstrates what the library system means to them.
The winner is not only being promised a $100 Amazon gift card, but their design will be used on the special 20th anniversary edition of PINES library cards all across the state.
Submissions must be made to the Georgia Public Library Service by 11:59 p.m. on November 15, 2019. Anyone is welcome to enter at no cost, but those below the age of 18 must have parent or guardian permission before participating.
The winner will be notified by December 9, 2019, and the designer must respond by December 12 to receive their prize. More information about rules and submission instructions can be found by visiting https://georgialibraries.org/pines-contest/.
Those interested in getting a library card for themselves can visit the Rockmart library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Cedartown locals can visit their library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those signing up for a card need proof of current address, but those who've never had a card before can expect their first one at no cost. Those who have had a card before, and are under the $10 fine limit, can get a new one for $2.
The content is sponsored by the Georgia Public Library Service, a unit of the University System of Georgia.