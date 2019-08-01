School is back in session and summer reading is coming to a close, but the Rockmart Library is still looking after students and workers with updated hours.
Designed to provide better evening access to the books, computers, and resources at the library, locals can now visit 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cedartown library is also in the midst of updating their network infrastructure, and while originally planned for earlier in July, locals should take note that public computers and wireless internet access at the Cedartown Library will not be available on August 5 or Aug. 6.
The Rockmart internet updates occurred in July as planned.
“The Public Computers and Wireless Access at the Cedartown Library will be unavailable due to upgrades to our system that will allow us to offer faster and more reliable Internet access,” representatives from the library wrote on their public Facebook page.
More information about library updates and happenings can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartpubliclibrary/ and https://www.facebook.com/CedartownLibrary/.