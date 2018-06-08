Polk County libraries are ready to put on a show with this year's summer reading program.
The 'LIBRARIES ROCK!' theme is designed to highlight how entertaining and useful reading can be, and until July 21, attendants ages 0 through 18 will once again be rewarded for reading and completing tasks.
Using shrls.readsquared.com, readers can sign up and log a point for every minute they read, gain points for participating in activities, or earn points by competing in contests.
Accumulated points can later be exchanged for prizes like coupons, food, or goody bags.
The libraries also have a series of events and shows where attendants can earn points while having a blast. Rockmart locals can attend the Southeastern Reptile Encounter Show on June 11, the Rome Library Puppeteers' storytime on June 13, the Chad Crews Magic show 'Reading Rocks!' on June 18, the Mobile Science Museum will be at the library on June 25, and many more shows and activities will be available. Attendance at the events counts as 60 minutes of reading time.
The program will return fan favorite events such as the scavenger hunt, the coloring contests, and the guessing jar, but the libraries are also partnering with the Polk School Nutrition Program to offer free lunches to children up to the age of 18. Rockmart citizens can find a full list of shows and meal times at http://rockmart.shrls.org.
“Reading to a child is sharing a gift of your time and interest in a common goal, to see what happens on the next page,” Rockmart Library manager Sharon Cleveland said. “In this world that is so geared to electronic communication, we forget the power of the spoken word. Your child’s life is being authored by you, your decisions now will affect what happens on their 'next page.' Read to them, show them this library full of wonderful stories and interesting facts, and be amazed at what they choose to read.”
The readers' hard work will culminate on June 19 where prize winners will be announced, refreshments will be served, door prizes will be given out, and much more. Those interested in making the most of their summer with good books and good times should make a trip to their local library. Attendants and staff owe a special thanks to sponsor Meggitt.