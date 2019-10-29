The Sara Hightower Regional Library System is offering locals the chance to clean out their pantries and save money while doing it with the "Food for Fines" food drive. From November 4 through Nov. 9, those who bring canned food items to any Hightower library branch will have their accrued fines reduced by $1 per item.
A maximum of $5 per library card can be eliminated through donations, but perishable, expired, homemade foods, and items beyond their sell by date will not be accepted at any location.
The libraries will make sure that all donations are given to local community kitchens that combat hunger and work to make Thanksgiving possible for families who can't afford to celebrate.
Those interested in dropping goods off can visit the Cedartown branch at 245 East Ave, Cedartown from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday once the drive begins.
Those interested in donating to the Rockmart branch can visit 316 N. Piedmont Ave Bldg. 201, Rockmart from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those in need of help now can find numerous pantries and kitchens who supply food and goods in Polk at no cost. Helping Hands Food Pantry is one of Polk's longest-lasting charities, and citizens have been taking home food and clothing since 2001. Those interested in stopping by can visit 221B S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart on either Tuesday or Thursday from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.
There's also Victory Baptist Church's Bread of Life Food Pantry where those in need can visit once per week on either Monday from 1 through 3 p.m., Tuesday from 5 through 7 p.m., or Wednesday from 8 through 10 a.m. at 15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart.
More information about the libraries and the events they host there can be found by visiting https://gapines.org/eg/opac/home. Stay tuned to the Polk Standard Journal for more updates on food pantries and drives like "Food for Fines."