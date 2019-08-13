It's been a busy month for Polk's local libraries, but between updated hours and the summer reading program, improvements are still being made.
The Rockmart Library recently took to their Facebook page to announce they would be making some minor renovations, and that while everything would be available for check out, certain items may have to be requested.
“You may have noticed we have started making some minor changes in the library,” the group posted. “Please excuse our mess as we work to improve our space for YOU! Over the next two weeks, we will be scanning in the collection and replacing the lights. Everything will still be available for check out, but we may have to help you find a few items! We look forward to seeing you and we are here today until 7 p.m.!”
Both the Cedartown and Rockmart libraries also recently made updates to their network infrastructure, and while computers were temporarily unavailable, locals are free to stop by and use the internet for whatever they may need.
To better accommodate students and those working, the Rockmart library has new hours. Locals can now visit 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
More information about library updates and happenings can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartpubliclibrary/ and https://www.facebook.com/CedartownLibrary/.