Cedartown grad signs with Truett McConnell
Another Cedartown star is getting the chance to be a college athlete in the years ahead, with Bulldog heading off to be a Bear this time around.
Truett McConnell’s golf program will get the talents of Cedartown graduate Jhett Lewis, who signed his offer to play for their team during a celebration at Meadow Lakes Country Club late last week.
“They decided on me,” Lewis said. “It was my best offer… I see it as the best place for me.”
The Bears golf team get what Bears coach Steve Patton said would be a great addition to the team.
“I’ve never been as excited about a player as Jhett,” Patton said. “He’s a fine young man, and I’m going to tell you something. As good as he is at golf, he’s an even better young man.”
Patton said that he treats all players like family, and looked forward to developing that relationship with Lewis in the years to come. He added as well he thinks Lewis might be the key for the Bears to overcome the odds and make it into a National Championship round.
“I hope you’re going to see that when he comes back to visit, all the things he’s going through and the fun he’s having,” Patton said. “We’re going to grow together.”
His former head coach added his own brief remarks and said he believed Lewis was going to do well at Truett McConnell.
“This is going to a very well deserving young man,” Bulldogs golf coach Bob Tracey said.
The son of Eric and Angela Lewis, the forthcoming Bear golfer said he plans to study business and wants to go into sales when he finishes school.
“I think I can grow and be the best I can, as a person first, and be a great student, and play some good golf,” Lewis said.
He hoped his signing would encourage his teammates who are coming up on their own graduations to work hard and find a way to keep up the game Lewis loves, one that he’s been playing since childhood.
“This is a great game, and you can play it as long as you want,” Lewis said. “The injuries aren’t really there like in other sports. I just want them to grow and become better.”
He added that golf can “give you a chance to go somewhere and play the game, while also meet some many new cultures and learn about new ways.”