Thanks to all for support
Dear Editor:
The family of Mrs. Mary Harrell Jones would like to thank our family friends for their support during this difficult time after her passing on Tuesday, November 20. We ask you to continue to keep us in your thought and prayers as we all remember the legacy of Mary and what she meant to us all.
Our sincere thanks,
The Jones Family
Giving back to CASA at the holidays
Dear Editor,
What does it really matter?
That is a question I hear when we consider the needs of those in our community.
Over the last couple of years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the Board for Polk/Haralson CASA and look for ways to support those who support and volunteer with children in foster placement.
Our church asked how we could help and began making comfort blankets for new youth going into care. We learned that many arrive with simply the clothes on their backs and maybe some personal care items so we came up with the idea of making comfort blankets that volunteers could deliver to them. Something that would become their blanket. The first thing that would be given to them.
Does a blanket really matter?
Taurus is one of our CASA kids. A young teenager. Surely he would be too old to want or care for a silly blanket. When he received his, he quickly unfolded it and wrapped it around his shoulders. It was something to call his own. Now every time his CASA advocate visits, he has his blanket wrapped around his shoulders, draped over his chair or lying on his bed.
It really does matter and we are so proud of our church partner Cedartown First UMC and the time they take in creating a loving and thoughtful gift for our kids. It really does matter.
Sincerely,
Rev. Mike Broome
Pastor, Cedartown First United Methodist Church