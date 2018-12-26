Dear Editor,
As the year comes to a close, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who in September came to the wreath laying ceremony held in memory of Detective Kristen Hearne, who lost her life more than a year ago in the line of duty.
Truly, the great number of law enforcement personnel, public safety personnel and members of the public who attended that day spoke volumes as to the love, respect and admiration that each of them have for their fallen hero, and to each other. The service was very fitting and I can only pray that it comforted her family, colleagues in public safety and our public on the one year anniversary of that awful day that changed our county forever.
I wish to express my heartfelt and loving thanks to the following folks for their unselfish and kind contributions to help make this ceremony a comforting success: Bussey’s Florist and Gifts, Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home, the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home, Tim Minter Professional Service, Rev. Blake Dodd, Chaplain Leon Allen, Chief Kenny Dodd, County Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey, the Polk County Board of Commissioners, the Polk County Police Department, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon Police Departments, Polk Medical Center Emergency Room personnel, Redmond EMS, the Rev. Wayne Benefield of First Baptist Church, Cedartown Fire and Rescue, Rockmart Fire and Rescue, Valley Memorials and the staff of Polk County Coroner’s Office.
Last but certainly never the least are the fine people of Polk County.
While awful tragedy has touched us all, our community and our citizens have mourned along with us but more importantly they have embraced and rallied around Polk County’s Law Enforcement family and have truly shown their love, compassion and support to our men and women in blue.
Polk County, you all are to be commended for that. May God bless each of you, may God’s love and spirit comfort you and may his divine countenance keep you safe and always be with you. I am always in service to each and everyone of you, now and in the future.
With the greatest pride and respect during the holiday season, I am sincerely yours –
Tony L. Brazier
Polk County Coroner