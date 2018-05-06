On Feb. 21, 2018 we lost an important person in our lives: husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather; John L Mobbs.
Before that date and since then, we have been reminded of what wonderful friends and family we have been blessed with.
During John L's illness, so many of you called, visited, prayed and even prepared meals for us.
Thank you. Please know that John L was very appreciative of all your expressions of love and kindness.
And, know too that he would be very thankful for all that has been done since his passing for the loved ones he left behind.
Thank you,
Frances, Polly, Pamela, Kevin, Stanley, Tracy, Selena, Kayland, Ethan, and Dixie.