DEAR EDITOR:
Dear Governor Kemp:
I am writing to you today in regards to the office of the open Senate seat in our great state of Georgia. As an educator and small business owner, I urge you to send Mr. Smith to Washington.
In a time where our country’s atmosphere is hyper-political, I believe it is time to show the country that we can and will send someone who represents the interest of our state. That person should be an average, respectable person within a local community with a background in public service. We need a public servant and not a politician.
Fight special interest, fight the powers of political parties, and send someone who represents the actual people who elected you— a Mr. Smith type. We, as a state and a nation, deserve someone who will represent the average Joe in Washington.
Look at the makeup of our great state and ask yourself, do we have someone who represents the interest of the bulk of our state? I bet you know the answer to this question.
Thank you for your time, Governor Kemp. Good luck in your search for the next Senator of the great state of Georgia.
Sincerely,
Jordan Hubbard
Editor’s note: former City Commissioner, local businessman and educator Jordan Hubbard passed along this open letter for publication as a letter to the editor, but not specifically addressed to the Standard Journal. — KM