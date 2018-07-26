Dear Editor,
On behalf of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Homespun Committee I would like to thank everyone who helped make the 41stAnnual Homespun a success.
The hard work and tireless dedication of so many individuals make our festival one that is celebrated by generations through generations. Thank you to those that made sure our attendees were safe, well cared for and entertained in a beautiful setting.
In 2018 we saw a record number of vendors from many states, each complementing our beautiful county and its’ people that are so welcoming.
This public event brings together Polk County residents from all walks of life and celebrates our community.
Thank you for celebrating the 41st Annual Homespun with us and the place we call home.
Sincerely,
Blair Elrod - Executive Director, Polk County Chamber of Commerce