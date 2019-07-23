DEAR EDITOR:
We are excited that we had a great Tea Party for the second year at the beautiful Oak Room, transformed in to a Tea Party Garden Room.
And what a great turn out we had this year.
Guests from Atlanta, Rome, Rockmart, and Cartersville as well as both new and returning guests from Cedartown joined us for the event back in May.
But also, we thank all of the special supporters who helped make this event a reality once again.
Those included Zach Thomas and Jessica Davis from Chick-fil-A in Rockmart. Also, Jessica Streetman from Chick ‘n Scratch Bakery, Soli Hakim from Solis Soup and Sandwiches and Rodneshia Fife from R&R Catering.
We also would like to thank John Sewell from Cherokee Country Club, our good friend Amy from The Avenue, Jordan and Jessica Hubbard from Ideal Bakery, Scott Bentley from Bentley Audio Visual Services and Scott’s Almost Organics.
As well as Charlotte Harris from Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society, Karen Nissen from Our House Domestic Violence Shelter, Christy Myers from Home Depot. Kathalen French from Vase Floral Expressions, Patricia Wylene Worthy from Southern Charm Boutique and Paint Studio, Todd Bussey from Florists & Gifts, Kevin Myrick from Polk County Standard Journal, Peggy Burgess from Merle Norman, Andrew Carter, Peggy and Frank Burgess from WGAA Radio 1340 AM and 106.1 FM.
Finally, we thank Alice Cook from the Oakwood Room. Jamie and Darcy Morris and Jenny Burch from Cedarstream, Aimee Maden from the City of Cedartown, Terry Parker from Parker Printing, Hal Floyd from F.H.F. Hair Design, Kina Freguson and Kayla Knowles from Curiosities Cabinet, Paige Haney from Brave and Sparrow, Paul Campbell from Music Magic Studios, Denise Davis Johnson from the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts, James Hill from JLH Art Studio and Restoration, Mike Strickland from Strickland Fine Art Studios, and Oscar Guzman from the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Artists Kim Wood Art by Roxy, Kayla Knowles from Curiosities Cabinet, Jimmy Dingler and Jacy Davis. Singers Lori Moore and Lana Evans helped out as well.
People that helped run the event, Laura Shay Griffin, Kelly Hale, Silver Holmes, Kina Ferguson, Kayla Knowles, Jadin Hudson, Scott Bentley, Timmy Griffin, Elton Griffin, Jimmy Dingler, Heaven Clay and Ariana Klemke, Donna and Dan Duff, Paul Campbell and Zack Adams.
We thank everyone for their assistance and hope that you’ll remember your mother next May for Mother’s Day 2020.
Signed,
Mother’s Day Tea Founders Shay Griffin Bentley and Merari Hudson Morales