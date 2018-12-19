Dear Editor,
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court Judge Mark H. Murphy of Cedartown on his appointment by Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Tallapoosa Circuit, covering Haralson and Polk counties.
Judge Murphy will be well served by his 26 years of experience in the legal profession and justice system, including the past 21 years as Juvenile Court judge.
With his acceptance of this appointment, Judge Murphy demonstrates his ongoing commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Sincerely,
Kenneth B. Hodges III - President, State Bar of Georgia