To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to attorney Laura Lundy Wheale of Cedartown on her recent appointment by Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim to serve as chief judge of the circuit's Juvenile Court.
Judge Wheale will be well served by her six years of experience in the legal profession, including work in private practice with the firms of Parker & Lundy in Cedartown and Childers, Schleutter & Smith in Atlanta.
With her acceptance of this appointment, Judge Wheale demonstrates her commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Sincerely,
Kenneth B. Hodges III, President of the State Bar of Georgia