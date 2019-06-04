Dear Editor:
I want to thank Barry Williams for his letter to the Jacket Nation. As a very long time member of the Jacket Nation I also am very proud of the student athletes and coaches that gave us such a wonderful year.
I have loved Rockmart High School athletes and coaches since 1962 when my late husband, Bill Keller, was our football and basketball coach til now when my grandson-in-law Biff Parson, is our head football coach.
Now, because of health problems, I cannot attend events but I listen to the radio broadcasts and read about them in the paper. I still support RHS with all my heart.
Go Jackets!
Sincerely,
Ann Keller