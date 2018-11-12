Polk County just experienced a record midterm election, with more than 60 percent turnout of all the voters registered.
Though polling itself went smoothly with only minor problems reported with a couple of the machines throughout the day, the county’s release of vote tallies was far behind the rest of the state due to issues that cropped up after the precincts closed.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said that hard lessons were learned about ensuring that everything is done in order when the midterms concluded on Nov. 6, and said problems with the closing down of machines after Election Day wrapped up caused delays as she worked through solutions with the state.
“When they were running the totals at the end of the night, some of the poll workers hit some wrong prompts on the screen, and it froze,” George explained. “We weren’t sure how to proceed, and so we called upon the state for help.”
She said they helped he through a lengthy process to fix the issues, and that release of unofficial polling data as they worked through the fixes was unavoidable.
No votes were lost at any time in the process, George said. She added that additional training for poll workers will be put in place in the future to avoid the mistake in future elections.
However, some of issues surrounding late tallies on Election night came down to voters themselves. George didn’t specify how many, but she said a number of absentee write-in ballots had to be duplicated to ensure voters filled them out correctly, since had they not votes wouldn’t have counted due to errors of marking too many boxes.
George said election monitors from both the Democratic and Republican parties oversaw the corrections made by election officials to make ballots correct, and that process also took longer than expected.
Despite all this, she said the first major election under her tenure provided a new insight into what she’s capable of handling even under the pressure of a record-setting midterm year.
“I learned how to keep my calm during the storm,” she said.
The full tally came in from the seven precincts across Polk County late in the evening after some 12,897 of the 20,970 voters cast ballots in this year's election.
That was only a couple of thousand ballots behind the 2016 election, which saw 14,323 out of 20,268 registered voters taking place and was well over the 8,216 votes cast in 2014 out for the 17,958 registered voters in the 2014 midterm election.
Though many voted in this election for the candidates already on the ballot, there’s a long tradition of people deciding for themselves who should be in office and this year’s midterms was no different.
Popular candidates written-in for jobs included such characters as “Mickey Mouse,” “Daffy Duck” and “Porky Pig;” also celebrities like Charlotte Harris, Robert Duval, Willie Nelson and Gary Busey.
Jesus Christ also ranked high among the potential candidates for office in 2018.
Others that are of note are a few who wrote in “Not this one,” “Anybody else,” or something akin to it that can’t be printed.
“Democrat” and “Any Democrat” also made the list several times.
“Trump” and “Not Trump” also made appearances as write-ins as well.