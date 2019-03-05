Attorney and actress Laura Lundy Wheale will be taking on a new role in Polk County after her appointment as the new Judge for the Tallapoosa Circuit Juvenile Court locally.
The appointment comes from Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim to replace the recently seated Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy. He was appointed to the seat by Gov. Nathan Deal in late 2018 following the retirement of Judge Michael Murphy from the Tallapoosa circuit last fall.
The new Juvenile Court Chief Judge will be officially sworn in on Friday in a ceremony at Polk County Courthouse No. 1.
Wheale, who earned her Juris Doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, and later practiced with her parents Bill and Catherine Lundy at Parker and Lundy, before a stint at an Atlanta firm as well.
During this time, she also found her footing in a career in film with appearances in “Sully” as a reporter in the 2016 feature film, in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” the same year, and “A Larger Life” in 2015.
She also took on a producing role in “Reckoning,” which is in post-production at the time.
Check back for more on the new judicial appointment as information becomes available.