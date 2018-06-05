- Ron Anglin stops by for Rockmart story time, more programs to come
Comic, educator, and juggler extraordinaire Ron Anglin helped kids earn points on their summer reading program when he performed a variety show at Rockmart's library.
Known for many talents, participants that watched Anglin juggle, perform acrobatics, and perform recitations earned 60 minutes of reading time.
Participants can exchange their points for prizes and rewards when Rockmart's summer reading program ends on June 19, and there's still plenty of time and activities to help wrack up reading time.
Rockmart locals can attend the Southeastern Reptile Encounter Show on June 11, the Rome Library Puppeteers' storytime on June 13, the Chad Crews Magic show 'Reading Rocks!' on June 18, the Mobile Science Museum will be at the library on June 25, and many more.
Those interested can sign up and record progress at http://rockmart.shrls.org.
Anglin has performed over 6,500 shows, and he's no stranger to the summer reading program.
He previously completed an eight-week tour of libraries across five states, and he's been performing for attendees for years. Those interested in learning more about the performer can visit quiteacatch.net.
"The American Library Association lists benefits to readers in the summer reading program," Rockmart Library manager Sharon Cleveland said. "Such as encouragement that reading becomes a lifelong habit, reluctant readers can be drawn in by the activities, reading over the summer helps children keep their skills up, the program can generate interest in the library and books, and it being summer, the program can just be good fun and provide an opportunity for family time."