The Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court hosted their graduation event with three new graduates last week.
The event on Jan. 29 served as the 31st graduation that the program has held.
The ceremony was presided over by Chief Superior Court and Drug Court Judge Meng Lim, but many community members and officials also showed their support, including Rockmart Chief Police Deputy Jonathan Fuller, PCSO Chief Deputy Deputy Jonathan Blackmon, and Sheriff Johnny Moats.
Fuller shared congratulatory remarks to the graduates, as well as personal stories of experience from his time as a member of the Polk County Drug Task Force.
Sheriff Moats also took the opportunity to share with the audience about his recent experience with his son becoming involved with drugs, and spoke about how he knows that drug addiction affects families.
Moats said that his office and staff have provided resources to members of the community as well as those in the jail. He added that his office and Chief Blackmon’s office is always open for those who need help, and that the graduates may contact him anytime if they need help or support.
“Congratulations to all of you who are graduating. I hope you all enjoy the time with your family,” Sheriff Moats said.
The Tallapoosa Circuit Drug Court is a post-plea adult felony Accountability Court, which is certified by the State Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The Drug Court program is completed in a period of at least two years in which the participant is mandated to work, support their children, complete community service, remain drug and alcohol free, and attend treatment meetings three days a week with random drug testing two to six times per week.
After being cleared for graduation, each participant is honored by being given a plaque, a ring, a t-shirt, and a gift. The graduates are also required to complete six months of monitored aftercare.
Each graduate was presented to Judge Lim and the audience by members of the Treatment Team (Dr. Larke Lanier, Carlton Lanier, and Kristin Sanchez).
Mosaic Place Recovery, Community, and Resource Center of Cedartown partnered with the Drug Court to honor the three graduates. Mosaic Place is a peer-run substance use recovery and support center.
“We provide meetings, activities, and a safe space for those in need to connect with others in recovery,” Outreach Coordinator Lydia Goodson said.