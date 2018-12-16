Polk School District officials look to continue investigating on Monday as to what transpired and whether additional punishments are to be handed out for a fight that broke out near the end of the Rockmart-Cedartown boys basketball game on Saturday night.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that a review of events is still underway and additional questions will be asked when students return to school on Monday over the fight that broke out in late in the fourth quarter of the rivalry contest.
According to accounts from two different correspondents at the game Saturday night, a Cedartown player went down after a hard foul committed by Rockmart player. Shoving occurred from a fellow Cedartown teammate when Walker tried to help Frazier up, and punches were thrown.
Players from each bench got involved, and fans got involved as well as the game was forfeited and police officers were forced to intervene and clear the gymnasium.
Atkins said that both teams were forced to forfeit the game, as well as take a two-game suspension since players from both sides got into the fight. Individual players were also rejected in the incident.
The superintendent commended both Polk School District and Cedartown Police along with Cedartown High’s administration in taking swift action to prevent any further actions. The game was cut short with Cedartown ahead 39-37 with minutes remaining on the clock.
Additional findings are expected this week about whether PSD will take any further actions against students, Atkins said.
“We all understand the long and storied rivalry between Cedartown and Rockmart, but it has always been a friendly rivalry,” she said. “The Polk School District wishes it to remain that way, and we will not tolerate individuals who wish to go outside the bounds of athletic competition.”
The forfeits will require Rockmart to give up playing against Cass this Thursday in the Rockmart Holiday Tournament, and potentially their first game of 2019 to start the region against Cartersville.
Rockmart will have to forfeit against Villa Rica this Tuesday, and their first game of their home Holiday Tournament as well. Those are per Georgia High School Athletic Association rules, Atkins reported.
Editor Kevin Myrick and SJ Correspondents Lorene Parker and Logan Maddox contributed to this report.