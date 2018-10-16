Expressing oneself has never been easier thanks to the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center and the various activities and classes being offered. Those in need of a creative outlet may consider getting involved in pottery, the chorus, acting, and much more.
With countless ongoing events, there's something for every local creative.
This time, citizens may be interested in signing up for the whittling and walking stick classes with Alvin Mallicoat.
The three classes to be held on November 6, Nov. 13, and Nov. 27 welcome those 10 and older from 6 through 8 p.m., but there is a four person minimum and eight person maximum.
For $45, all materials will be supplied except the required locking blade pocket knife.
Safety instructions will be covered during the first class. To sign up, contact Alvin Mallicoat at 770-401-6362 or msjay2009@hotmail.com.
Those who view the world through their cameras may consider attending the offered photography classes. Both the $120 private lessons and $90 four week sessions begin January 2019 and will begin with an introduction to the world of digital photography using a single lens reflex (slr) digital camera.
Students will learn about camera settings, buttons, and how to compose and shoot creative photos manually. The class meets on four consecutive Thursday evenings, 6 through 7:30 p.m. Check with Carla Redding at ctr7510@aol.com for the current schedule.
Those who don't mind messy hands can attend the hand building clay classes with Grace Tessein.
Starting on November 5 through December 10, students will get the chance to use low fire red clay, also known as terra cotta, to make pottery and sculptures. Each class will begin with a demonstration of a new topic before moving into work time.
Students may focus on the day’s topic or revisit the topics of a previous week and will have support from the instructor when needed. Firings will be scheduled in advance so students can prepare their work ahead of time. To sign up, contact Grace Tessein at 215-584-7489 or grace.tessein@gmail.com.
Students should sign up early because the class, which meets every Monday from 6 through 8 p.m., has a 4 person minimum and a 10 person maximum. The current price is $18 per person or $108 for all 6 weeks.
As always, becoming a RCAC member sees numerous benefits such as the right to include items in the gift shop and the satisfaction of helping to sponsor the many programs offered throughout the year. Visit the art center for more information on joining.